The product quality? It’s decent, somewhere between Uniqlo and MUJI. It’s not fancy, but that’s not the point. And it should get even better as time goes on: the more subscribers, the more potential there is. A cash reserve will build up that the company will use to create more complicated products, and more user-created data means a more perfect AI.



The whole thing works because of boutique manufacturing. LOT has an incubator in Shenzhen, China, the belly button of our global material culture, and enough factory relationships that they can produce anything at any volume. Because corporations like Nike and Adidas have already set up massive supply chains and funded manufacturing innovation, making a thousand slightly different things can be as easy and cheap as a thousand of the exact same thing. It’s not about what you can make anymore—it’s about how you access it.



LOT is an aesthetic with a moral dimension, like the universal humanism of the Bauhaus. Like meditation, medicine, hallucinogens, or cigarettes, LOT is a way of understanding the universe’s implicit hints that your life will end someday, that you are not important, that all the branded t-shirts you buy will crumble into dust just as your body will melt back into the earth. It’s not something you always want to believe, or dwell on. But it’s one way of reconsidering how you define yourself and what you occupy yourself with every day. We live in an age of distraction—just remove one.



We’ve done this to ourselves, of course. The more technology takes over from us, the more passive we’ll become. Airbnb will eventually tell you where you’re going to go and who you’re going to meet, not just list houses for you to stay at, LOT’s designer theorized. WeWork will give you a job, not an office. Facebook will make friends for you. Soylent will feed you a prescribed nutrient blend. LOT will send you clothes and cosmetics, and soon enough, furniture. We might turn wholesale to mindless consumption, binging infinite robot-generated Netflix shows. Or, in LOT’s utopian vein, we could all be left to wander the city streets contemplating our lives like Greek philosophers. If the mundane, easy stuff is all taken care of, the hard questions are really all that’s left. The question is whether we can bear them without the reassuring hum of everything else.