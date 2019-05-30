Not Yet a Woman: 9 Writers On The Fashion Essential To Coming-of-Age Films

Fat Girl was always the original title of Catherine Breillat’s fearless 2001 film. Direct, declarative, American, “like a jazz tune,” she told The Criterion Collection. (And so offensive to French ears that she settled on A ma soeur! for its domestic release.)

On vacation, poolside, 12-year-old Anaïs (Anaïs Reboux) spends the majority of the film wearing a green swimsuit. Green sits opposite red on the colour wheel. Her gorgeous, slim-hipped older sister Elena’s bikini is Baywatch red; Anaïs sports a maillot. A one piece. Tank straps, scoop neck. It dips low in the back, clings close in the front. The damp fabric hugs every pudgy curve; the convex stomach, the beginnings of breasts. The suit is a reminder of the indignity of puberty, a body changing against the mind’s will.

Anaïs wears the suit to lunch, a sliver of bright green visible underneath an open bathrobe, fluffy and Big Bird yellow. Downcast eyes fixed on the food in front of her, piled higher than everyone else’s. Shredded carrot, cherry tomatoes, a wedge of cantaloupe, a heap of mayonnaise-y potato salad. Her dining companions call her a pig, passing judgement on both her body and her plate, but she eats anyway.

Not yet sexualized, Anaïs dangles over the edge of innocence. She strides about the pool’s perimeter in her suit, self-possessed and bolshy. The sun warms her exposed skin, the flesh untouched by shame. She applies sunscreen to her legs, squirting it from a can as though it were whipped cream. The foam lands in thick ridges, like the piped custard filling of an eclair. The languor with which she rubs it in is indulgent, sensual even. Unselfconscious. By the end of the film, this girlishness will be punished. What happens is a tragedy, but to call her a victim would be using the wrong word. Anaïs will come of age. She will not be wearing the suit.

The pool’s stairs and diving board are Anaïs’ imaginary lovers. She kisses them, talks to them. “Women aren't like bars of soap, you know. They don't wear away,” she says. I think of Anaïs’ suit as lime, but maybe it’s more Palmolive, Irish Spring. Or perhaps apple is more accurate, like the peel of a Granny Smith. Or chartreuse, the French liqueur. Sweet, and vegetal. Better still: harlequin green. Harlequin: “A mute character in traditional pantomime, typically masked.” Synonyms: joker, jester. A supporting role typically assigned to “the fat friend” in movies. In Fat Girl, Anaïs is neither the comic relief nor the punchline.