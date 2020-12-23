The Hater With A Heart of Gold

Just over ten years ago, Kang published “The High Is Always The Pain And The Pain Is Always The High,” an essay about his gambling addiction. “I couldn’t get it published for five years,” he told me. “And then it got published by The Morning News for $50. When I read it today, I’m like, this is better than what I can write now.”

Kang’s style of observation is often like this: high standards and blunt assessments. I’ve read Kang’s writing for many years and would respectfully disagree that his best writing is behind him. At the same time, I must admit that even a backwards glance shows an incredible collection: The author of The Dead Do Not Improve, an almost-noir novel, he was a frequent contributor to much-loved and now-defunct sites like The Awl and Grantland, an editor for The New Yorker, a producer for Vice News, and briefly—because he might be principled but he’s no stoic—making branded content for Wieden+Kennedy. He’s written about the complex infrastructure and chaotic fandoms of sites like Barstool, the collective bargaining agreements at the NBA, the heavily weighted significance of Jeremy Lin’s career, the protests at Standing Rock and, this past summer, all over the country. He’s bracketed the greatest divas of our time, and was one of the first people to bravely say that the musical Hamilton is bad, actually.

At his current position as a contributing writer for The New York Times Magazine, his work sacrifices nothing for the sake of simplicity. In 2015, he profiled Johnetta Elzie and DeRay McKesson as core organizers within the complex collective effort that was the Black Lives Matter protests in Ferguson; his 2017 essay about Michael Deng, the college freshman killed during a hazing ritual at an Asian-American fraternity, was a reckoning with the brutal cycle of alienation and violence among young men. His upcoming book, The Loneliest Americans, will continue to explore these themes of identity and community, race and class, reporting and recounting what it means to tell the story as it happened.

Kang’s writing has a sense of his own presence: how his perspective ultimately shapes our reading of the topic. It has, as well, a feeling for the present: the time and labor is as important to him as the finished product. At one point, I asked him when he knows it’s time to stop researching and start writing. He told me that he begins as soon as he can—that he enjoys the work of writing so much he can’t wait to start. As readers, we can tell.