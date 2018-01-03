All About the Turtleneck, Fashion’s Control Mechanism

“There has always been a certain air of toughness about the turtleneck when worn by women,” the fashion columnist Mary Marshall wrote in a syndicated column for The Cincinnati Enquirer in the summer of 1925. The implication was that that toughness should be avoided for women. It was too self-sufficient, too manly.

By the mid-1920s, the turtleneck had become popular for its form as well as its function, and this is when it began to take on a personality of its own. As Troy Patterson notes in The New York Times Magazine, London playwright Noël Coward became known for wearing the sweater, and the look was soon copied by other young men hoping to affect an air of rakishness.

Even as the turtleneck became associated with the creative intelligentsia, separated from its utilitarian roots, it remained distinctly, undeniably male. “The sweater was looked upon as the symbol of his virility, and the greater the width of the neck the greater virility he was supposed to possess,” wrote Henry W. Clune, a society columnist at the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle, in 1932. Clune keyed in on something obvious about the turtleneck: you can’t deny there’s something inherently phallic about a round head emerging from a tight sleeve. So, it’s natural that the sweater became associated with a prototype of modern American masculinity: Clark Gable. The thick-necked silver screen icon hit the peak of his fame in the 1930s, and brought with him a stash of cream colored turtlenecks that framed his perfectly symmetrical face. He was a sex symbol who quite literally dressed the part.